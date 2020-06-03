3 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reported in Montgomery County, Md.

Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency in Maryland Thursday. He said all three patients are currently in good condition.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Three people in Maryland are confirmed to have tested positive for the coronavirus, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday. All three patients are residents of Montgomery County, according to Hogan, who officially declared a state of emergency.

"The state’s Public Health Laboratory in Baltimore has confirmed the first three positive cases of novel coronavirus in Maryland," the statement read. "The patients, who contracted the virus while traveling overseas, are in good condition."

Hogan said the patients include a married couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s, all of whom traveled together. All three patients are in good condition and are in quarantine, according to Hogan.

"A thorough investigation is underway to fully determine any of their potential recent interactions with the public," Hogan said.



Officials would not comment on where overseas the patients had traveled, and the facility where they were tested was also not revealed.

Gov. Hogan said the state has been prepared for the situation for several weeks and urged Marylanders to not panic.

"While this news is serious, this is exactly what our state has been actively and aggressively preparing for many weeks now, he continued. "Marylanders should go to work or go to school as they normally do. At the same time, I want to continue to remind everyone to prepare themselves and to continue to stay informed."

According to Hogan, Vice President Pence, the CDC, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, the county's health department, MCPS' superintendent House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson have all been notified.

Montgomery Co. Schools announced they have plans to go digital if coronavirus outbreak spreads to Maryland.

The school system's digital portal and cable TV channel are to be leveraged to keep the learning going if schools are forced to close, the superintendent says.

As of Thursday, world health officials had confirmed more than 98,000 cases of coronavirus globally, including more than 160 in the U.S; 12 deaths have occurred in the U.S, with 11 in Washington and 1 in California.

Those numbers mean that, in the less than two months world health authorities have been tracking the virus, COVID-19 has already spread to more people than the 2002 SARS, 2012 MERS and 2014 ebola epidemics



More troubling is that COVID-19 has so far been more infectious and more lethal than the seasonal flu – with a mortality rate estimated to be 10%-30% higher than the seasonal flu, at least for now. That rate could change as more reports come in of people recovering from the virus.



To date, only 12 patients have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. Eleven of them were in Washington state. The 12th was in Placer County, California.