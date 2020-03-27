2nd veteran tests positive for COVID-19 at Lebanon VA Medical Center

The patient was instructed to isolate at home, according to the hospital. The risk of transmission to other patients or staff is low, the hospital said.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A second veteran at the Lebanon Valley VA Medical Center tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital said Friday in a statement.

The patient tested positive Thursday, the hospital said.

Another veteran tested positive for the coronavirus at the medical facility on March 18.

The latest veteran to test positive was discharged and instructed to isolate at home, according to the medical center. The risk of transmission to other patients or staff is low, the hospital said.

"All individuals who were in contact with the veteran have been notified and were placed on self-quarantine," the VA medical center said.

Citing privacy concerns, the hospital said it would not share any further information.

The medical center is screening veterans and staff who present with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath who meet the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's criteria for evaluation of COVID-19 infection, the statement said.

Per CDC and VA protocols, patients who are known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent the potential spread to others, according to the medical center.

Veterans and staff are encouraged to take preventative actions such as: