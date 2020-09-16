2nd positive COVID-19 test in 2 days confirmed at Elizabethtown Area School District

Tuesday's case is a student or staff member at the Middle School, the district said. On Monday, there was a positive case at the high school.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — A second staff member or student in the Elizabethtown Area School District has tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the school district said Tuesday in a letter to parents and guardians.

The student or staff member attends Elizabethtown Middle School, Tuesday's message said.

On Monday, the district announced a student or staff member at Elizabethtown High School tested positive for the virus.

The school district said it is working with health officials to address the situation and has alerted everyone who came in close contact with the infected person. Close contact is defined as those who were within six feet of the infected individual for 15 minutes or more, the school district said.

Those who have been within close contact with the person could be quarantined for 14 days, the district said.

"At this time, we are not closing Elizabethtown Area Middle School," the district's message said.

However, as per the district's board-approved Health and Safety Plan, as a result of the positive test, the school district said it has taken the following actions:

Contacted the PA Department of Health for further guidance.

Closed off all areas visited by the individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

Cleaned and disinfected locations visited by the individual who tested positive with COVID-19.

Identified individuals who qualified as having had close contact with the infected individual.

Communicated directly with all individuals identified as having had close contact with the individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

"As a reminder, please keep your child home from school if he/she is feeling ill for any reason," the district's message said. "As it relates to COVID-19, the most common symptoms are cough, fever, loss of taste, and shortness of breath. Muscle aches, sore throat, and fatigue are also common. If your child exhibits any of the above-listed symptoms, please consult with your family medical provider immediately.