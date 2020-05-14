2020 Miss Pennsylvania and Miss Pennsylvania Outstanding Teen Competitions postponed due to COVID-19

The competitions, scheduled for next month at York's Pullo Family Performing Arts Center, have been pushed back to 2021, organizers say

YORK, Pa. — The 2020 Miss Pennsylvania and Miss Pennsylvania Outstanding Teen Competitions, scheduled for next month at the Pullo Family Performing Arts Center in York, has been pushed back to 2021 due to the nationwide impact of COVID-19, organizers said Thursday.

“The health and safety of our candidates, families, and volunteers is our top priority in making the decision to postpone the Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Competition and Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen Scholarship Competition,” said Deborah Butcher, Executive Director.

Last year more than $30,000 in scholarships were awarded to young women and teens competing in the inaugural event in York.

Miss Pennsylvania 2019, Tiffany Seitz, of Freeport, has received $11,000 in scholarships from the Miss PA Scholarship Foundation and Miss America. Riley Evans, of Bethel Park, crowned Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen 2019, received more than $9,000 in scholarships from the Miss PA Scholarship Foundation and MAOTeen.

“We are grateful to our many partners and sponsors across the state that have invested in women’s empowerment and scholarship opportunities," Butcher said. "We look forward to continuing those partnerships while building new ones for our upcoming competitions.”

The Miss America Organization announced the postponement of the 100th Anniversary Miss America Competition on May 8, and advised the 51 state licensees to do so as well.

The Miss America Organization is one of the largest providers of scholarships to young women in the United States.