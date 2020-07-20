2 staffers, 2 residents at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center test positive for COVID-19

A total of 11 staffers and two residents have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began, Claremont said Monday.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center announced Monday that two residents and two employees tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of infected staffers to 11 and the number of residents to two since the pandemic began.

The two residents who tested positive have been quarantined in an isolated area of the facility, Calremont said in a statement. The employees who tested positive are at home.

All staffers who have tested positive are in isolation or have recovered, according to Claremont.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Bureau of Health reported the results after universal testing of 501 residents and employees. This is the second time universal testing was conducted at the facility.

The first testing was conducted in late May; no positives were found during that testing, Claremont said.