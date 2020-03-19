2 Shippensburg University students test positive for coronavirus

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Two Shippensburg University students who traveled to Europe during spring break tested positive for COVID-19, university president Laurie A. Carter said Thursday in a message to students, faculty, and staff posted on the schools website.
The students were stopped at an airport when they returned home, tested positive for the coronavirus, and were hospitalized, according to Carter.
They remain in quarantine out of state and are reportedly in good spirits as they receive medical treatment, Carter said.
The students were last on Shippensburg's campus on March 3-4, Carter said. They contracted the virus while traveling, and have not returned to Pennsylvania since. Therefore, according to Carter, there is no risk of exposure from them to the Shippensburg community.
RELATED: Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19: 52 New Positives, Bringing Statewide Total to 185
"But their situation reminds us how important it is for everyone to abide by social distancing and community spread mitigation practices," Carter said in the message. "It is vital for your health and the health of our country."
Carter did not disclose the students' identities, and asked anyone in the Shippensburg community who might be aware of their identities to respect their privacy.
"To date, the university is unaware of any other members of the SU community who have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus," Carter said. "In the future, new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our university community will be posted on our COVID-19 website."