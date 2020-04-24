2 inmates, staffer at Lancaster County Prison test positive for COVID-19

The prison is under quarantine and is undergoing thorough sanitation measures, a Lancaster County spokesperson said Friday

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two more inmates at Lancaster County Prison have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases there to three, a Lancaster County spokesperson said Friday.

The prison is awaiting test results on seven other inmates, the spokesperson said.

Also this week, a prison employee also tested positive, bringing the total number of positive tests among employees there to three, the spokesperson said.

Four other prison staffers are awaiting test results, according to the County.

"Per established protocols, quarantine practices have been implemented, as have thorough sanitization measures," the spokesperson said in a press release.

All inmates and staff are wearing facemasks and gloves at all times, the spokesperson added. Anyone in a quarantine area must also wear protective gowns and face shields.

Earlier this week the District Attorney’s Office also had an employee test positive, that department’s second, the spokesperson said.

The County now has six employees that have tested positive for COVID-19; with three of them employed by the Prison, two by the District Attorney’s Office located at the Courthouse, and one by Behavioral Health & Developmental Services operating out of 150 North Queen Street.