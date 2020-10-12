2 Central York elementary schools close this week due to rising COVID-19 numbers

Sinking Spring Elementary is closed through Friday, while North Hills Elementary is closed through Dec. 20, the district said. Students will learn remotely.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two elementary schools in the Central York School District are closing due to rising COVID-19 cases in the buildings, the school district said Wednesday.

North Hills Elementary School is closed through December 20, while Sinking Springs Elementary School is closed this week, the district said.

There have been four positive COVID-19 cases at North Hills in a 14-day window, the district said.

"As a result of this case number, and the impact on staffing, Central York School District will close North Hills Elementary School to students...through Sunday, December 20, as required by the PA Department of Health’s recently revised guidelines for operating school in-person during the COVID-19 pandemic," the district said. "This closure will provide an opportunity for our maintenance and custodial staff to clean and sanitize the building and campus and is an attempt to continue preventing the spread of COVID-19 within our schools and facilities."

The school will re-open on Monday, Dec. 21, the district said.

Students will learn remotely during the closure, according to the district.

Sinking Springs is already learning remotely this week and will return to in-person instruction on Dec. 14, the district said.