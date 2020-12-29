16 Central PA restaurants were closed by state inspectors between Dec. 21-27 for offering dine-in service in defiance of COVID-19 mitigation orders

Inspectors with the PA Dept. of Agriculture's enforcement bureau closed 33 restaurants statewide over the six-day span, according to numbers released Tuesday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's Note: The video is from Dec. 28.

Of the 33 Pennsylvania restaurants that were closed by inspectors with the state Department of Agriculture between Dec. 21-27 for offering dine-in service in defiance of state COVID-19 mitigation orders, 16 were located in Central Pennsylvania, according to numbers the department released Tuesday.

The department's enforcement bureau performed 381 inspections over that six-day span, 54 of which were complaint-driven, the department said. Of that number, 50 were COVID-19 related complaints, and 20 were referred by local and county health jurisdictions, according to the department.

The enforcement bureau inspectors were enforcing COVID-19 mitigation requirements including masking of employees offering carry-out, delivery and curbside pick-up services and compliance to the temporary order prohibiting dine-in service from December 12, 2020 until January 4, 2021, the department said.

"Inspectors closed 33 restaurants by order after confirming that each was open for dine-in service and refused to comply with the order while the inspector was present," the department said in a press release.

The following Central Pennsylvania restaurants were closed, according to the department: