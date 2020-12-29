16 Central PA restaurants were closed by state inspectors between Dec. 21-27 for offering dine-in service in defiance of COVID-19 mitigation orders

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's Note: The video is from Dec. 28.
Of the 33 Pennsylvania restaurants that were closed by inspectors with the state Department of Agriculture between Dec. 21-27 for offering dine-in service in defiance of state COVID-19 mitigation orders, 16 were located in Central Pennsylvania, according to numbers the department released Tuesday.
The department's enforcement bureau performed 381 inspections over that six-day span, 54 of which were complaint-driven, the department said. Of that number, 50 were COVID-19 related complaints, and 20 were referred by local and county health jurisdictions, according to the department.
The enforcement bureau inspectors were enforcing COVID-19 mitigation requirements including masking of employees offering carry-out, delivery and curbside pick-up services and compliance to the temporary order prohibiting dine-in service from December 12, 2020 until January 4, 2021, the department said.
"Inspectors closed 33 restaurants by order after confirming that each was open for dine-in service and refused to comply with the order while the inspector was present," the department said in a press release.
The following Central Pennsylvania restaurants were closed, according to the department:
- CC's Kitchen, 710 W. Main St., Mechanicsburg (Cumberland County)
- Denny's Lennie's, 3828 Peters Mountain Road, Halifax (Dauphin County)
- Villa Schiano, 4900 State Route 409, Elizabethville (Dauphin County)
- Big Dog Craft Brewing, 1559 Manheim Pike, Lancaster (Lancaster County)
- Brickerville House, 2 28th Division Highway, Brickerville (Lancaster County)
- CR Lapp's Family Restaurant, 101 Fite Way, Quarryville (Lancaster County)
- Country Table, 740 E. Main St., Mount Joy (Lancaster County)
- Hometown Kitchen, 18 Furnace Road, Quarryville (Lancaster County)
- Knight & Day Diner, 3140 Lititz Pike, Lititz (Lancaster County)
- Mill 72 Bake Shop & Cafe, 45 N. Main St., Manheim (Lancaster County)
- New Holland Coffee Company 2, 832 W. Main St., New Holland (Lancaster County)
- Park City Diner, 884 Plaza Way, Lancaster (Lancaster County)
- Quarryville Family Restaurant, 134 E. State St., Quarryville (Lancaster County)
- Yogurt Works, 108 N. Reading Rd., Ephrata (Lancaster County)
- Miller's Restaurant, 2665 Rt. 72, Lebanon (Lebanon County)
- Royal D Chocolate, 615 E. Main St., Palmyra (Lebanon County)