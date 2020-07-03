Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses, trapping 70 people

43 people have been rescued from the rubble, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management. Search efforts were ongoing.

Search and rescue efforts are underway after about 70 people were trapped in a hotel collapse Saturday night in southeastern China, officials in the city of Quanzhou said.

The hotel was used as a coronavirus quarantine center, People's Daily and other state media outlets confirmed.

Among those rescued was a young boy, his father and mother. The family was taken to a hospital.

Quanzhou is about 600 miles from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China, where more than 3,000 people have died from the virus.

No fatalities have been reported in the building collapse.