x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

health

Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses, trapping 70 people

43 people have been rescued from the rubble, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management. Search efforts were ongoing.
Credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images
Rescue operations continue in the mangled wreckage of the collapsed hotel in the city of Quanzhou, China. Quanzhou is about 600 miles from Wuhan, the epicenter of the Covid-19 outbreak in China, where more than 3,000 people have died from the virus.

 Search and rescue efforts are underway after about 70 people were trapped in a hotel collapse Saturday night in southeastern China, officials in the city of Quanzhou said.

The hotel was used as a coronavirus quarantine center, People's Daily and other state media outlets confirmed.

Forty-three people have been rescued from the rubble, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management. Search efforts were ongoing.

Among those rescued was a young boy, his father and mother. The family was taken to a hospital.

Quanzhou is about 600 miles from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China, where more than 3,000 people have died from the virus.

No fatalities have been reported in the building collapse.

It wasn't immediately clear why the building collapsed.

RELATED: A cancer patient quarantined on a cruise ship fears she won't make it home for her chemotherapy

RELATED: Melania Trump defends work on White House tennis pavilion as coronavirus spreads

RELATED: Uber to offer drivers 14 days sick leave if they fall ill with coronavirus