State officials reaffirm resources for construction workers suffering from addiction

Officials say construction workers were highlighted because they're at a higher risk of opioid addiction due to the rate at which they get hurt on the job.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Wolf Administration is trying to get the word out about substance abuse resources available for people working in the construction industry.

The program called "Just Five" is designed to increase awareness, reduce stigma and provide education about substance use disorder through six five-minute videos.

The videos touch on everything from the dangers of opioids, how people can help, and the science of addiction.

The service is available for all statewide employees.

"The risk of an on-the-job injury remedied with an opioid prescription increases the chances for those in this field to develop opioid use disorder," Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith said. "We must ensure that employers and employees are aware of every available tool."