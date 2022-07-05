Construction is officially complete at new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center

The 341,000 square-foot medical center includes 132 private beds. It is located at the intersection of Harrisburg Pike and State Road in East Hempfield Township.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Construction of the new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center in East Hempfield Township is complete, clearing the way for staff to prepare the 132-bed, acute care hospital to welcome its first patients this fall, hospital officials said Tuesday in a press release.

“We are committed to providing the Lancaster community with world-class primary, specialty and acute care, closer to home where it’s most convenient for them,” said Joe Frank, Penn State Health East Region hospital president.

Work on Lancaster Medical Center began in May 2020, and construction was officially completed on June 10.

The 341,000-square-foot, six-story medical center includes 132 private inpatient beds, an emergency department, various specialty inpatient services, including a cardiac catheterization lab, labor and delivery and complete medical and surgical capabilities.

It also has an attached medical office building for physician practices and outpatient services.

Now that the health system has taken possession of the completed building, Lancaster Medical Center teams will spend the summer getting ready to care for the first patients.

Teams are also planning opportunities for community members to visit the site for events and tours leading up to the opening, hospital officials said.

Hiring is underway, with opportunities listed on the Lancaster Medical Center careers website.

The new medical center will eventually employ nearly 1,000 employees at full occupancy.