Health officials introduce plan to combat addiction in medical professions

Officials say prevention programs are needed now more than ever since the pandemic caused even more health care workers to turn to substance use.

YORK, Pa. — Across the country, as many as 100,000 medical professionals have a substance or alcohol abuse problem in any given year, according to the American Addiction Centers (AAC).

To help combat the issue, the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and WellSpan Health officials highlighted resources available to the healthcare workers.

Officials highlighted "Just Five," the state's online prevention tool.

The free tool aims to increase awareness, reduce stigma and provide education about substance use disorder prevention and treatment.

Officials say it's something needed now more than ever since the pandemic caused even more healthcare workers to turn to substance use.

"The COVID-19 pandemic, specifically for healthcare workers, has placed tremendous amount of additionally stress on them and their families," said Pa. Drug and Alcohol Programs Jenn Smith. "And so its more important now than ever that we make sure people know how to access the resources like the Just Five website and know that they can feel safe to reach out their employer and ask for help."

The AAC also says healthcare professionals are 10 to 15% more likely to develop a substance use disorder than the general population .