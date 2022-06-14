Dr. Vinitha Moopen, of WellSpan Family and Pediatric Medicine at Rothsville, joined FOX43 on June 14 to discuss respiratory syncytial virus.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It may feel like summer, but there's a cold-season virus spreading among children in Central Pa.

Local pediatricians are seeing an increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, just as school is wrapping up.

Dr. Vinitha Moopen, of WellSpan Family and Pediatric Medicine at Rothsville, joined FOX43 on June 14 to discuss how the virus spreads and what to look out for in your own children.

She spoke about the signs and symptoms, what age group is the most at risk, and when it's time to call a doctor. She also spoke about treatment options.