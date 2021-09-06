Fighting childhood obesity with the Harrisburg area YMCA | Health Smart

Eric Rothermel, of the Harrisburg Area YMCA, spoke with FOX43 on June 9 about the center's programming that's aimed at promoting healthy habits in children.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Eric Rothermel, of the Harrisburg Area YMCA, spoke with FOX43's Amy Lutz on June 9 about the center's programming that's aimed at promoting healthy habits in children.

He discussed the YMCA Healthy Weight & Your Child Program, which according to their website, is "a weight-management program that focuses on healthy eating, physical activity and behavior change to empower children and families to live healthier and more active lifestyles." The program teaches skills such as healthy eating, food labeling reading, and portion control.

Rothermel also spoke about the goals of the program, the costs of the program, and how to get involved.