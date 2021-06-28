Chick2Chick talks women and hair loss

Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43's Amy Lutz on June 28 to talk about a seldom broached topic: hair loss in women.

YORK, Pa. — Hair loss. It's hard for everyone who experiences it, but it's particularly difficult for women to deal with.

This is why Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43's Amy Lutz on June 28 to talk about a seldom broached topic: hair loss in women. It's the topic of their latest podcast, out now, entitled, "She’s Losing It! Her Hair!"

Amy Lutz herself experiences Female Pattern Baldness. She spoke with the chicks about how it affects her and what she’s doing to get back her confidence.

About a year ago, she started sharing her story on social media in an effort to show other women that it's normal to experience hair loss.

"It really is a very lonely way to live, especially when you first start noticing hair loss," she said. "It got to a point about a year ago where I just couldn't look the way I used to on the air...I just felt that if I could get it out there and let other women who are experiencing the same loneliness and the same insecurities to know that the person they're watching on the news is just like them."

To hear more about what the chicks had to say, check out the clip above.

