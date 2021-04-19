Chick2Chick discusses The Period Project and how to fight 'period poverty'

Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43 on April 19 to discuss inequity surrounding women's feminine hygiene.

YORK, Pa. — Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43 on April 19 to discuss The Period Project, and something known as "period poverty."

Period poverty is when people cannot afford feminine hygiene products for their monthly cycle. The Period Project aims to provide women with these products as well as end the stigma surrounding conversations about menstruation.

Megan Swope, a perianesthesia nurse at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, reached out to the chicks to raise awareness about The Period Project, and the chicks thought it was a great topic to talk about on their podcast.

According to the organization's website, The Period Project, Harrisburg started as a capstone project for a nursing degree, and has turned into a calling. Also according to the website, 800 million people "are menstruating but only 500 million have what they need to manage their menstrual hygiene."

"We take for granted that we can go out and buy them (feminine hygiene products) monthly, I can buy them for my daughters," Perry said. Perry pointed out that because of a lack of these products, some women may not go to school or work as a result.

"It really puts a strain on their life," she said.

"We all get so caught up sometimes in our own world and our own situation that we don't realize what other people are going through," Posteraro said.

New podcasts are posted every Monday morning.