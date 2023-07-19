Check out Fire Life Yoga's Bikram yoga classes

Many have heard of the calming effects that yoga on it's own can have, but in certain practices, adding heat can make all the difference!

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Fire Life Yoga in York County offers Bikram Yoga and Inferno Pilates Classes.

The Bikram Yoga practice in particular focuses on 26 postures and two breathing exercises during a 90-minute class period.

“When we are trained, we are trained to teach the same sequence. It’s really a great way to stay in the meditative moment because you always know what postures are going to come,” said Maisha McAllister, an instructor at Fire Life Yoga.

To enhance the practice the studio increase the heat to 105 degrees and also bump up the humidity to roughly 40% or more.

Due to the high heat, all clients are encouraged to move at their own pace and to take breaks or drink water on their mats when needed.

“We always say it’s a yoga practice, it's not a yoga perfect and the whole point of this yoga is to listen to your body so we’re saying you do not have to do it all, to get it all,” McAllister said.

Dineasha Harris, an emergency room nurse and Fire Life Yoga client is new to the hot yoga class and has already seen a change by staying consistent.

“Now after six weeks, I still feel hot, you’re still hot, but you can endure and get through the class and feel a sense of more triumph at the end,” Harris said.

A triumph that leads to both mental and physical rewards including the ability to decompress from long work days, as well as endurance.

“My endurance is much better, circulation, I don’t have as much swelling because I am on my feet all the time being a nurse, my swelling has gone down in my legs, and lower extremities,” Harris said.

Additionally, clients notice pain relief, lower blood pressure, reduced anxiety, and better mobility.

“It really helps with your strength, your balance and general things that you take for granted like being able to bend down and pick things up easily, [or] put your shoe on without having to sit down,” said Liz Wolfe, a client at Fire Life Yoga.

All in all, Fire Life Yoga strives to create a space for everyone to come together, no matter who you are or your skill level.