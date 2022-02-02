How to celebrate American Heart Month, with the American Heart Association

Lizaida Morales, president-elect of the American Heart Association's South Central Pa. Board of Directors joined FOX43 on Feb. 2 to discuss improving heart health.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — February is American Heart Month, and whether it’s taking small steps to make healthy lifestyle changes or doing your part to raise awareness, there are ways for everyone to get involved in the fight against heart disease.

Lizaida Morales, president-elect of the American Heart Association's South Central Pa. Board of Directors joined FOX43 on Feb. 2 to discuss how you can do your part to support the fight against heart disease.

As Morales notes in her interview, cardiovascular disease remains the United States' biggest health threat, despite COVID-19 continuing to rage around the country.

The pandemic, however, has caused many of us to develop and/or fall back into bad habits like not exercising, eating unhealthily, drinking too much alcohol, and smoking.

Morales offered a few tips on getting back into healthy habits:

Find small ways to reduce stress. Stress leads to unhealthy habits like overeating, physical inactivity, smoking, as well as high blood pressure, and depression or anxiety.

Put on some music and move to the rhythm. Physical activity improves both your physical and mental health.

Feed your soul with complete healthy meals. Think more spice, less salt because too much sodium can lead to high blood pressure. Add more color with a variety of fruits and vegetables.

Stay on beat with blood pressure. High blood pressure is a leading cause and controllable risk factor for heart disease and stroke and can contribute to worse outcomes if you get COVID-19.

Keep the beat by learning to save a life with CPR. When a person has a cardiac arrest, survival depends on immediately receiving CPR from someone nearby. You can learn Hands-Only CPR watching a one-minute video online or sign up for CPR training.

You can also help the American Heart Association this month by participating in National Wear Red Day, this Friday, Feb. 4. Just wear red and snap a selfie to share, or you can get your whole family or workplace involved. Just use #WearRedDay and tag @AHAPennsylvania on social media.

You can also donate at businesses participating in the American Heart Association's "Life is Why," campaign. This includes businesses such as Weis Markets, CVS, Big Lots, Kirkland's, Orangetheory Fitness, Pilot, and Planet Fitness.

To learn more about the American Heart Association, or any of the above, click here.