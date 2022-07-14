U.S. health officials expand monkeypox testing as cases rise

As a global outbreak of monkeypox spreads, federal health officials are ramping up testing resources nationwide.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Monkeypox continues to spread throughout the United States and around the world.

Cases have been confirmed in dozens of countries and three people have died this year.

“It’s a medium alarm I think, that we’re seeing cases rise," said Dr. Eric Ryndock, Professor of Biology at Millersville University.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, 39 residents in the commonwealth have tested positive for the virus, characterized by rash-like sores and flu-like symptoms.

The good news is vaccines are available and most people make a full recovery in two to four weeks.

“You should not expect to die from the virus even if you get it," said Dr. Ryndock. "Odds are you’re probably not going to get it. You have to actually come into skin-to-skin contact with an infected person when they’re actually shedding the virus.”

Dr. Ryndock says while the public threat remains low, the virus shouldn’t be ignored.

The strain of monkeypox currently spreading has more than 50 mutations, something he says is unlike previous strains.

“This is novel, we're seeing something different and we need to keep the alert high and keep the testing high," said Dr. Ryndock.

Federal health officials are working to do just that.

The CDC announced Thursday that expanded testing will now start at Tennessee labs, which can accept specimens from all over the country.

“Right now the cases are primarily concentrated in New York and California so it’s really important to concentrate and utilize resources in those locations to stamp out the outbreak," said Dr. Ryndock.

The five commercial labs involved in testing all have facilities in Pennsylvania, opening up resources for residents here at home.

While Dr. Ryndock believes we should take the virus seriously, he says most people should continue to keep a bigger focus on COVID-19.

“SARS-CoV-2 is a bigger concern than monkeypox for the average person," he said. "And as far as figuring out what to do in your daily life, I think that virus is more important to think about.”