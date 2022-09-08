Breastfeeding support for new moms | Health Smart

August is National Breastfeeding Month and local resources are out there to support struggling moms.

YORK, Pa. — August is National Breastfeeding Month. It's a practice that often takes a ton of patience and it can be extremely stressful for new moms who may not have any guidance.

Luckily, there are several local programs that offer support and education for parents. The Nurse Family Partnership Program from Family First Health offers prenatal education and support before and after the baby comes and then all the way up until your baby is 2-years-old.

The Community Progress Council's "Women, Infants, and Children" or "WIC" program, is another one that offers education prior to the baby's arrival. It also provides breast pumps and other equipment a new mom might not be able to afford if she doesn't have access to insurance.

Lactation consultants say new moms often face the same fear: that they aren't producing enough milk. However, Carly Hess with Community Progress says, that's not necessarily true.

"A marble is the perfect size of a baby's belly the first day, so it's totally normal to have just a few drops of milk," Hess said. "By day 10, it's the size of a golf ball so even expecting a baby to drink more than 1 to 2 ounces isn't ideal, it's not realistic."

Hess says just bringing that realization to new moms can really help them feel supported and know they are doing a great job.

If you or someone you know is experiencing issues breastfeeding their newborn, it's always a good idea to reach out to a professional.

For more information on The Nurse Family Partnership Program from Family First Health, click here.