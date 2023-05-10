Pa. healthcare providers seeing advancements in breast cancer care

Early detection and advancing treatments are helping patients live longer, and happier, lives all throughout the Commonwealth.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — There are more than eighteen million cancer survivors in the United States; that number is expected to rise to twenty-six million by 2040, all thanks to early detection and advancing treatments that are helping patients live longer.

Dr. Jaime Slotkin with Wellspan Health says even though breast cancer care evolves rapidly every year, the basics of treatment haven't seen drastic changes.

"Most women who have breast cancer get some combination of surgery, chemotherapy, occasionally radiation and sometimes a hormonal therapy. [It all] depends on what kind of breast cancer they have," said Dr. Slotkin.

Experts who specialize in breast care remark that the most change is seen in how personalized each patient's treatment course is. "We talk a lot about the type and characteristics of their tumor to help determine what kind of treatments are most beneficial," Dr. Slotkin expressed.

Dr. Slotkin additionally voiced the huge advancements made in specific medications over the past 5 years, including immunotherapies. "Those have really helped us [in] treating some of the more aggressive cancers. There is [now] a wide variety of treatment options for women that [goes beyond] standard chemotherapy," she said.

Improved technology, such as ongoing progress made in AI, can be now used to screen mammograms at a faster and more accurate rate. "If you can screen with AI and need to take a second look, [it's] really helpful, especially after COVID as we've had our workforce dwindle," Dr. Slotkin stated.

Computer programs can now also determine the density of your breasts, which is a big cancer risk factor. Alongside supplying healthcare professionals with more accurate testing, updated technology provides less invasive surgeries to patients, which can aid in their recovery.

However, new legislation is showing some of the biggest changes to breast cancer care throughout the Commonwealth.

"In the state of Pa. this year, we've passed legislation saying that mammograms save lives. [Now] that they are a part of your preventative health maintenance, they are included as part of your health care," Dr. Slotkin said.

ACT 1 of 2023 is a first-of-its-kind law in the nation that requires insurers to cover preventive breast and ovarian cancer screenings for high-risk women at no cost.