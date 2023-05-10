Is breast cancer on the rise for the younger generation?

A breast cancer diagnosis before the age of 40 is rare, however, the numbers are rising.

YORK, Pa. — Being diagnosed with breast cancer before the age of 40 is uncommon; however, if you compare the numbers from the past, it's clear these types of cases are rising, leaving many women with unanswered questions.

Ashley Leiss rang the bell last year, signifying the end of her cancer treatments after initially being told she was too young to have breast cancer.

"I was 35. It was just 2 days before our twin daughter's seventh birthdays," Leiss said. Leiss recalled finding a weird rash on her breast and said that after googling, she knew she had cancer, but her doctor stated that she was too young.

Ultimately, after a mammogram, ultrasound and MRI, she was diagnosed with stage 3 inflammatory breast cancer. "I had 20 rounds of chemo, 39 rounds of radiation, a single mastectomy and I'm still receiving immunotherapy every 3 weeks for probably at least 2 more years," Leiss said.

The mother of twins isn't alone. "Because of my diagnosis [I] became a part of support groups and a community. [There are a] lot of young girls 35 and under, so if you notice any change in your breast, get it checked out," she said.

The American Cancer Society says the rate of breast cancer has been climbing in younger women under the age of 40. Between 2010 and 2019, the number rose by about 3 percent every year. The question now is why.

"With inflammatory breast cancer, it almost looks like a net inside the breast so when they do imaging, it's very hard to see because it's not really a lump. In fact, it really goes misdiagnosed most of the time because there is no lump," Leiss said.

Experts say the number could be growing due to advancements in technology that allow surgeons to see more distant cancers at a faster rate. Others argue that it's a result of obesity in young women rising dramatically over the last 40 years, which is known to increase the risk of breast cancer.

Regardless of the specific reason, all sides agree that more research is needed, including Ashley, who knows the fight will continue.