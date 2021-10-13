Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the importance of mammograms, with Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center

Dr. Alison Chetlen joined FOX43 on Oct. 13 to discuss overall breast health, as well as a new CDC study.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The study from the CDC claims that there has been an 87% drop in routine mammograms during the pandemic. To combat this, the American Cancer Society is hoping to encourage people to go to their regular checkups with its "Return to Screening" Initiative. To learn more about this, click here.

Dr. Alison Chetlen joined FOX43 on Oct. 13 to discuss overall breast health, as well as her thoughts on this concerning new study.

Dr. Chetlen said that in the early weeks of the pandemic, regular mammograms at her facility dropped to almost 0. She said that they're slowly seeing the numbers creep back up.

She also noted that having regular mammograms is the easiest way to detect cancer early, and this is why she is encouraging all women to come in and get checked out. She also reminded FOX43 viewers that you do not need a referral to have a mammogram. Mammograms are also covered by almost all insurance plans, according to Chetlen.

Dr. Chetlen said that women should start having mammograms at age 40. Starting earlier might be needed for those that are high-risk.