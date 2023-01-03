Bouldering in York County at Rock Bottom Climbing

Bouldering is a short, strength-based climb, designed to build a climber's endurance! FOX43's Ally Debicki shows you one local studio to learn all about it!

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — FOX43 is climbing to new heights at Rock Bottom Climbing LLC in York County, we are going to take you up, up, up and show you everything you need to know about the benefits!

“Bouldering is anywhere between 12 feet, up to 16-18 feet. Anything beyond that would require ropes for sport climbing so they kind of go hand-in-hand,” said Jessica Storm, CEO of Rock Bottom Climbing LLC.

Bouldering is a short, more intense, strength-based climbing exercise that is designed to help climbers build endurance and prepare for sport climbing outdoors in nature.

It's also a full-body workout for anyone trying to change it up!

“I think there is the common misconception that you have to have some good upper body strength to get started. We have lower-level problems for the baseline beginner,” said Storm.

And for those beginners, Rock Bottom Climbing LLC offers one-on-one coaching sessions.

Participants will sign a waiver at their first session, get sized for rental shoes, and will grab some hand chalk. Then a climbing coach will be right there to guide you through color-coded routes of different intensities.

Routes range between V0 (low end) and V10 (high end) for difficulty at the gym.

“[The session] will show them footwork, technique, how to hold one of the holds. How to read a route, [and] how to fall properly. They will take you through all of those things a little bit more than that intro that you would get if you just walked in the door,” said Storm.

“Anyone that walks in here feels like they’re welcome and leave with a smile on their face,” said Tim Davis, avid climber at Rock Bottom Climbing.

Tim Davis has been climbing all his life, but once he found Rock Bottom Climbing, everything changed. He took climbing more seriously, and he became one with the community.

“There is a real community-minded aspect about what we do here and that’s what made me fall in love with it. It’s the people. This isn’t the kind of gym where people come to show off. This is the kind of gym where people come to get better," said Davis.

Rock Bottom Climbing is open to the public, so no need to schedule an appointment ahead of time unless you wish to do a one-on-one session.

It is also recommended boulder climbers at the gym are eight years of age or older.