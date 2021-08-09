Blood Cancer Awareness Month with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Chumi Khurana, Chair of the Board of Trustees for the Eastern Pa.-Delaware region of LLS, joined FOX43 on Sept. 8 to discuss Blood Cancer Awareness Month.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month.

Chumi Khurana, Chair of the Board of Trustees for the Eastern Pa.-Delaware region of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), joined FOX43 on Sept. 8 to discuss Blood Cancer Awareness Month.

The month "provides an opportunity to remind the public about the urgent need to support research to fight this deadly disease—a disease that is diagnosed every three minutes in the U.S. and has no current means of prevention."

Every 180 seconds, someone in the United States is diagnosed with blood cancer, according to LLS. This Blood Cancer Awareness Month and beyond, LLS is inviting people around the world to give 180 seconds to the fight against these diseases. You can donate on the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's website.

To learn more about Blood Cancer Awareness Month, visit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's website.