Ariana Grande teams up with BetterHelp to give away $5 million in therapy

YORK, Pa. — Popular singer Arianna Grade announced today in a social media post that she was teaming up with a company to give away up to $5 million in free therapy.

Grande says she's working with the online therapy service "BetterHelp" in hopes of acknowledging the "very real barriers when it comes to accessing mental health resources."

A 2021 Aetna survey found that 65 percent of Americans between the ages of 18 and 34 have concerns about their own mental health or someone in their house.

The same study found that one in four respondents are not confident in finding help to address their concerns.

To get a free month of sessions from BetterHelp, click here.