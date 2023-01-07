An introduction to boxing | FOX43 FitMinute

Cardio and stress relief are two big benefits for including boxing in your workouts! Check out these three introduction punches in this week's FOX43 FitMinute.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — In this week's FOX43 FitMinute Megan Anderson, a fitness center coordinator and personal trainer with the York County JCC shows us three intro punches to get into the workout!

The three punches include but are not limited to the jab, the cross, and hooks.

Anderson says that the jab is a great tool for diversion, and can be used to play with an opponent. To try the punch, make sure you are balanced in your stance. Use your lead hand to strike quickly and efficiently to maximize impact and protection against your opponent.

Up next is the cross, which oftentimes, can be one of the strongest punches in your repetiteur. Again, make sure your stance is even because you'll be using your entire body to complete this punch. Power surges from your backhand as you swing your torso and back foot towards your opponent.

Both the jab and the cross can be completed at any level, so if you end up dodging a punch or squatting to change it up, you're able to use those during the round.

The last punch is the left and right hook. Hooks are slightly more advanced, but when done right can be a huge asset in the ring. They're usually used to target your opponents' obliques or torso, but also can be used to hit their shoulders or head as well.

“You can do them in sequences. You can practice all jabs all crosses all hooks,” said Anderson.

So do not feel obligated to only practice one punch and know the combinations are endless.

If adding to your workout, timed rounds can last between 2 to 3 minutes each. Boxing workouts overall can last between 30 to 45 minutes, but feel free to try doing between 8 and 10 timed rounds to see what feels right. Also, make sure you have the proper wrist wraps, and gloves for the bag being punched to avoid injury.

“You don’t necessarily have to be a professional boxer to do boxing. You can do this recreationally, you can do this as part of your workout, and it’s a great stress reliever. If you are having a rough day, come on in make sure you are wrapped and have gloves on and punch the bag,” said Anderson.

To give boxing a try at the JCC feel free to contact Megan for one on one training sessions and to click here for upcoming group classes.