American Red Cross Blood Drive draws hundreds of people for donations

York and Adams county residents have been showing up by the hundreds to donate blood.

Every two seconds, someone in the US needs a blood transfusion. But during an ongoing pandemic, the need becomes even greater for blood and platelet donors. Today, the American Red Cross held a blood drive at the Jewish Community Center in York, meaning people from south central PA had an opportunity to give the gift of life. But how does that work during a pandemic, and do customers feel safe to come into the JCC? I talked to Bonnie Wolf, an Account Manager with the American Red Cross, to see what protocols they are taking during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic poses many problems for people looking to donate blood, especially people who might be of the higher risk category. However, according to Bonnie, the people of south central Pennsylvania have been incredibly generous.

Regardless, the need for blood and platelets is constant and ongoing. While COVID-19 is the disease that is on everyone's mind right now, there are still cancer patients, accident victims and so many other people who are in need. There's one particular type of blood that the American Red Cross needs more than the others: type O.

Type O, also known as the universal donor, is typically the first type of blood to have a shortage on because of its high demand. The reason for type O being so in need is that it is the most common type of blood used for transfusions when the blood type is unknown, typically in emergency, surgery or trauma situations.