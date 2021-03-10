Learn more about the American Heart Association with the organization's very own Larissa Bedrick

The American Heart Association's communications director joined FOX43 on July 14 to talk about the organization's mission.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The American Heart Association's mission is "to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives," according to Larissa Bedrick, the organization's communications director.

Bedrick joined FOX43 on July 14 to elaborate on the organization's mission, and the sorts of events people can get involved with in order to fight cardiovascular disease.

According to Bedrick, cardiovascular disease deaths rose this past year, despite the American Heart Association's efforts, and COVID-19 is posing an ongoing threat to those with heart problems.

Bedrick also shared where the funds the organization has raised have been going. In Pennsylvania alone, the organization is currently funding more than $19.7 million in active research grants that will eventually advance heart and stroke care. The organization has also donated CPR training kits to over a dozen different school districts across Central Pennsylvania as well as helped implement "Our Kids Heart Challenge" programs that have kids moving their bodies to support heart health.

If you're interested in getting involved in the American Heart Association's efforts, find a Heart Walk in Central Pennsylvania by visiting the websites linked below: