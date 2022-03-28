A look inside Aduhelm, a first-of-its-kind Alzheimer's therapy that's still waiting for approval by some entities

Aduhelm received accelerated approval by the FDA last year. Now, patients and advocacy groups alike are waiting to see if they'll be given access to it.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Alzheimer’s is a disease that affects the brain, slowly destroying memory and thinking skills and eventually the ability to carry out simple tasks, according to the Alliance for Aging Research and African Americans Against Alzheimer’s.

Aduhelm received accelerated approval by the FDA last year. It works by removing amyloid, a sticky, plaque-substance that builds up in the brain of Alzheimer’s patients.

The difference between Aduhelm, and other, previously available therapies is that in the past, therapies only treated the symptoms of Alzheimer's, and while Aduhelm is not a cure, the drug offers the potential to slow down disease progression and even provide some patients with memory improvement, according to a press release.

Sue Peschin, president and CEO of the Alliance for Aging Research and Stephanie Monroe, executive director of African Americans Against Alzheimer’s joined FOX43 on March 28 to discuss the impact of Alzheimer’s on older Americans and their caregivers, the FDA approval of this first-of-its-kind therapy and its novel method of action, and more.

As both women pointed out, patient access to the treatment may be severely limited.

"The drug is a first-of-its-kind therapy that targets the underlying disease process of Alzheimer’s," the press release read. "And while welcomed news for the six million Americans living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) plans to limit coverage for most patients unless they are enrolled in a clinical trial of the medicine."

On April 11, CMS is expected to give their final decision. Patients, caregivers, and Alzheimer’s groups are urging CMS to allow full patient access to this new therapy, both Peschin and Monroe noted.