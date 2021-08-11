After more than a year, increase in common colds expected at day care

"If they have fevers, they can’t come, but if they don’t and it’s just a runny nose, the other kids have to be exposed to develop that immunity."

BROWNDALE, Pa. — It was an unexpected silver lining of the pandemic for day care owner Pat Pitus in Wayne County—no sick kids.

For a full year, none of the little ones at her day care in Browndale had a cough, cold, or fever.

“There was nothing here; we had no kids sick. I didn’t use one Kleenex," she laughed.

But she said as the health crisis eased, vaccines came out, and many masks came off, those germs returned.

“If they have fevers, they can’t come, but if they don’t and it’s just a runny nose, the other kids have to be exposed to develop that immunity."

Pitus said it was nice while it lasted, but she knew that no sickness streak could not go on forever.

She said it will be interesting to see what happens when school starts back up in the fall.