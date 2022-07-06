x
Health

Advocates gather in Harrisburg for hepatitis awareness

CDC data shows that addicts who use syringe service programs are five times more likely to enter drug treatment.
Credit: WPMT

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health hosted advocates at the state capital Tuesday afternoon to bring more awareness to viral hepatitis.

Health experts also called for expanded syringe services for those who suffer from substance use disorder; similar programs nationwide are associated with a significant reduction in injection-related Hepatitis-C.

CDC data shows that participants are five times more likely to enter drug treatment.

"Syringe service programs are an invaluable resource to Pennsylvanians struggling with addiction," Dr. Wendy Braund said. "These efforts are driving significant overall reductions in injection-related HIV and Hepatitis B and C cases by removing contaminated syringes from circulation."

There are more than 400 syringe service programs currently operating in 40 states.

