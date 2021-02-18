Decline in adult immunizations concerns health experts

Dr. LaTasha Perkins, of Georgetown University Student Health, spoke with FOX43 about a steep decline in non-COVID-19 immunizations among older adults.

YORK, Pa. — With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to be at the forefront of the discourse around public health these days, it's no surprise that some adults are slacking in terms of making sure they're up-to-date on routine vaccinations.

Recent data has shown that there has been a steep decline in non-COVID-19 immunizations among older adults.

Dr. LaTasha Perkins, of Georgetown University Student Health, spoke with FOX43's Jackie De Tore on Feb. 18 about this decline.

The trend is concerning some health experts. Perkins spoke about routine vaccinations that all adults should be receiving, the importance of making sure you are vaccinated for all these things, and the steps that healthcare settings are taking to protect older people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While it depends on your age, prior vaccinations, lifestyle, and other medical issues you may have, it is recommended that all adults get the shingles, pertussis, also known as whooping cough, pneumonia, and of course your annual flu vaccines," she said.

Perkins went on to say that there's an estimated 50% of Americans who die each year from "vaccine-preventable diseases."

"These people are disproportionately adults, and older adults," she said.

She says that what happens as we age is that our immune systems weaken a bit and in order to age in a healthy way, you must get these vaccines.

Perkins also discussed how healthcare settings are taking all the necessary precautions to protect patients as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a threat to public health. She says that many offices are offering curb-side waiting rooms, drive-in vaccines, and special hours for older patients.