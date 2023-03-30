2023 Tae Bo fitness challenge comes to Harrisburg

Tae Bo is an exercise that incorporates martial arts techniques such as kicks and punches and the class is for people at all fitness levels!

HARRISBURG, Pa. — American fitness personality and Pennsylvania native Billy Blanks kicked off his 2023 Tae Bo fitness challenge in Harrisburg on Thursday.

The challenge is meant to encourage people to try the unique exercise class. Tae Bo, which stands for Take Action Execute Believe Overcome, is an exercise that incorporates martial arts techniques such as kicks and punches.

The class is meant for people of all fitness levels.

Instructors say the exercise can help people ease into getting back in shape.

"COVID came [and] pushed people away from the gym, working out and taking care of themselves. Now it's time for them to take their body back, and the only way you can do it [is to] get inside the gym [and] start doing it," Blanks told FOX43.

"It's one thing to come into a room and workout, but Tae Bo is mind and spirit so we don't just want to get in shape physically, it's mentally first," added certified Tae Bo fitness instructor Lori Smeal.