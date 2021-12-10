Will 2021 be a 'bounce-back' year for the flu?

Dr. Vinitha Moopen, of WellSpan Family and Pediatric Medicine at Rothsville, joined FOX43 on Oct. 12 to discuss the possibility of rising flu cases this year.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Flu cases were exceptionally low in 2020, what with all the social distancing and mask-wearing.

But now that people are spending time together again, physicians across the country are becoming increasingly concerned about the possibility of people contracting the flu at much higher rates this year.

Dr. Vinitha Moopen, of WellSpan Family and Pediatric Medicine at Rothsville, joined FOX43 on Oct. 12 to discuss the possibility of rising flu cases in 2021.

She said that the quadrivalent flu shot is available this year, meaning that it protects against four different strains of the flu virus. She also said that there is a live, attenuated vaccine, or a nasal spray, that is also recommended for the prevention of influenza, available in many places. For older people, there is a high-dose vaccine available as well.

Dr. Moopen also spoke about the benefits of receiving the flu shot this year specifically. Much like the COVID-19 vaccine, flu shots prevent symptoms, hospitalizations, and the spread of the influenza virus.

The vaccine is especially recommended for those who are pregnant, older people, and young children, as well as those with preexisting conditions.

She recommended reaching out to your primary care physician if you suspect you have the flu.

Many people also make going to the doctor's office for flu shots a family event, which Dr. Moopen said was a great idea.