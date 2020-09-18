2 mosquito samples taken in Chambersburg test positive for West Nile Virus

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Vector Management has reported Franklin County’s first mosquito samples to test positive for West Nile virus this year.
To date, two mosquito samples out of 487 collected in Franklin County have tested positive for WNV. Last year, a total of six positive samples were collected.
“This is one of the mildest years for West Nile Virus activity since the program started in Franklin County,” said Jason Goetz, Mosquito and Tick Borne Disease Specialist at the Franklin County Planning Department.
The Franklin County Planning Department’s WNV Program and Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Vector Management collected two positive samples on September 2 within the Borough of Chambersburg.
Additional mosquito surveillance, sampling, and larval control are being performed as necessary by Franklin County Planning and Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Vector Management.
“We recommend that residents continue to take time to inspect their yards and take a few minutes to clean up, reduce yard clutter, and dump out any sources of stagnant water,” said Goetz.
Residents may also purchase a variety of mosquito control and repellent products from most home and garden centers. Performing a community-wide cleanup will help reduce most mosquito concerns. Stormwater management systems can sometimes contribute to mosquito issues and are also routinely monitored by Franklin County Planning.