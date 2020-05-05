Capital Region Water begins $3.3 million Cameron Street Drinking Water Main Lining Project

This is the second phase of a multi-year plan designed to renew a four-mile stretch of water main originally built in 1884

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Capital Region Water kicked off a $3,300,000 drinking water main improvement project along Cameron Street in Harrisburg, Monday, May 4. This is the second phase of a multi-year plan designed to renew a four-mile stretch of water main originally built in 1884. A new pipe liner will be installed in the water main running below Cameron Street between Maclay and Calder streets and from Goodwill Drive to State Street.

“This project demonstrates the continual need to invest in our infrastructure to ensure safe, reliable drinking water,” said Capital Region Water CEO Charlotte Katzenmoyer. “Using cured-in-place pipe technology, Capital Region Water is choosing a cost-effective and reliable alternative to excavating large sections of Cameron Street, which reduces both expense and disruption for our ratepayers and inconvenience for motorists driving on Cameron Street.”

No full road closures are required for this project. Instead, there will be partial lane closures on Cameron Street during night and weekend hours, when there is less traffic. Capital Region Water and its contractor, Dewcon, Inc., are coordinating with nearby properties to set up temporary water service during the project.

The project will be completed in October. The remaining sections of the drinking water main below Cameron Street will be addressed in future years.

This is a critical project for public health and safety. Capital Region Water is taking precautions to keep crews and contractors safe during the coronavirus pandemic by limiting their work in the community to essential work only and splitting crews to further limit their exposure to others that may be ill. Please do not approach these crews as they have been asked to practice social distancing.

A map of Capital Region Water’s 2020 Capital Improvement Projects can be found online at capitalregionwater.com/capitalprojects. Customers with questions can contact Capital Region Water by phone at 888-510-0606 or by email at info@capitalregionwater.com.