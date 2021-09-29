Harrisburg man receives life in prison after murder in 2019

Nathaniel Acevedo pled guilty to the murder of an 18-year-old in 2019.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is now serving life in prison after pleading guilty to a 2019 murder.

Nathaniel Acevedo, 22, received the sentence after he pled guilty to the first-degree murder of Torin Dworchak.

Reports from 2019 say on Sept. 5, Acevedo and his co-defendant, Tyrese Randolph lured Dworchak, 18, from Middletown to Harrisburg, to rob the victim.

Randolph, who was friends with Dworchak, told him that they would be hanging out, but when Dworchak arrived, he was robbed at gunpoint by Randolph and Acevedo and forced into the trunk of a car.

Dworchak was then taken to Reservoir Park, near the National Civil War Museum, where he was shot and killed by Acevedo.

Police arrested Randolph a week later, however, Acevedo fled to Nashville, and was arrested by U.S. Marshalls on Sept. 16, 2019.

Acevedo originally waived his rights to a trial by jury, and his judge trial was scheduled for Sept. 27, 2021. However, the night before his trial, he pled guilty to first-degree murder, robbery and criminal conspiracy.

Acevedo then received the mandatory term of life in prison without parole.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Stephen R. Zawisky prosecuted the case and is the homicide coordinator for the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office. Zawisky described the case as one of the most horrific crimes he'd encountered during his time as a prosecutor.