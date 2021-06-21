Harrisburg Police: Man pointed rifle at officer and fired, but gun didn't fire

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Monday evening near the intersection of 17th and Market Sts.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police arrested one man and are searching for another after one allegedly attempted to shoot a semi-automatic rifle at them.

Harrisburg Police officers had stopped to talk to a group of people acting "suspiciously" when the group began to flee. One man was seen raising an assault-style rifle and pulling the trigger. However the gun did not fire.

"Anytime someone tries to shoot someone else, it’s very serious," said Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo. "But someone that attempts to shoot a law enforcement officer, we can presume they are a menace to anybody."

No one was injured, according to Harrisburg Police.

Police took one man into custody.

The man seen pointing the rifle is still being sought, Chardo said.

A semi-automatic rifle and a pistol were recovered during the investigation.

"That endangers everyone because if it had actually gone around to been fire, it could have hit anyone," Chardo said. "This is a populated area. It could have hit anyone."