Harrisburg man faces charges after deadly crash in Columbia County

Andre Arce is facing charges after a crash that killed his husband Julio Perez Saturday night.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Harrisburg has been charged after a crash that killed his husband Saturday night.

Officials say Andre Arce and Julio Perez were traveling together westbound on I-80 near Mount Pleasant Township just before 11 p.m. when they began to fight. Arce then began speeding and drove off the roadway and into the center median.

The fight intensified as Arce and Perez continued to fight outside of the car.

Perez attempted to cross onto the I-80 Eastbound lanes when he was struck by a utility trailer and two more vehicles. Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arce is locked up and faces charges of aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter in Columbia County.