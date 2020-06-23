HIA seeing a rebound in flight demand

After record high travel last year, Harrisburg International Airport saw extreme lows during the COVID-19 shutdown. Now, seeing a rebound in flight demand.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Just under two weeks away from Independence Day travel, Harrisburg International Airport hopes the holiday weekend can help boost numbers after the COVID-19 stay at home orders.

Even through, July 4th is not a heavy air travel weekend, Scott Miller, a spokesperson for HIA says business started picking back up in late May.

“Really since right before Memorial Day, we’re starting to see an up tick in traffic and when I say up tick. We’re now serving 25 percent of what we were a year ago, at this time. Not huge numbers but better than 5 percent back in April," Miller eluted.

At HIA, Tuesday's and Saturday's are the slowest days for travel. Just six departing flights. Thursday's are the busiest with a dozen flights but it's far from normal. HIA usually has 35 departing flights.

Sixty percent of seats were booked in June. That's up from just 10 percent in April. Travelers mostly booking flights for leisure. Harrisburg International is seeing very little business travel.

Things are looking up. As Pennsylvania continues to reopen, American and Delta Airlines are adding flights to two major hubs to Atlanta and Dallas from HIA.

“People are showing the willingness to go. So, lets take advantage. Looking at markets around the country, we’re seeing growth and hopefully grab that demand," said Miller.

HIA hopes to be back to 50 percent of what it had in July of last year.

Numerous cleaning protocols are in place. Electrostatic cleaners are being used on every touchable surface. The cleaning solution is sprayed on seats after every flight and the same solution is sprayed on the baggage claim area, so luggage is placed on a clean surface.

Before booking a flight, check with your airline to see what extra measures you need to take. Social distancing and masks are required and the biggest change at TSA check points, you can now bring a 12 ounce bottle of hand sanitizer with you.