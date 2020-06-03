x
Halifax man, 72, accused of sexually abusing preteen girl

Credit: FOX43 News

HALIFAX, Pa. — A Halifax man is accused of sexually abusing a preteen girl, according to Pennsylvania State Police reports. 

Larry "Ziggy" Zguro, 72, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor. 

The victim told investigators that Zguro began sexually abusing her over the course of several months prior to her 13th birthday. 

Zguro was arraigned Friday and taken to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail. 