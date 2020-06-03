Halifax man, 72, accused of sexually abusing preteen girl

Zguro was arraigned Friday in lieu of $100,000 bail.

HALIFAX, Pa. — A Halifax man is accused of sexually abusing a preteen girl, according to Pennsylvania State Police reports.

Larry "Ziggy" Zguro, 72, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor.

The victim told investigators that Zguro began sexually abusing her over the course of several months prior to her 13th birthday.