Explosives found in Hagerstown safely blown up

Officials say there is no threat to the public at this time.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Explosives that were found in Hagerstown on Thursday have been safely detonated by bomb technicians.

At 10 a.m., construction workers were moving dirt and rock for a storm water retention pond behind a Sam's Club in the 1700 block of Wesel Boulevard when they noticed a suspicious item. Workers immediately stopped what they were doing and called 911.

Members of the Hagerstown Fire Department responded, and after seeing the mysterious item, the Hagerstown Fire Marshals Office requested the Bomb Squad respond.

Bomb technicians then examined the explosives and, after an extensive evaluation, concluded the safest and most effective way of getting rid them would be to conduct an onsite emergency disposal.

Officials say out of an abundance of caution, the Sam's Club and two nearby hotels were evacuated before the controlled detonation occurred at 3 p.m.

This is the second time the Bomb Squad has responded to this specific location.

On July 18, the Hagerstown Fire Department and the Office of the State Fire Marshal Bomb Squad responded to the same area behind the Sam's Club when a construction crew unearthed an explosive.

Bomb technicians deployed a robot and determined they could safely remove the explosive from the area to the Beaver Creek quarry, where the device was rendered safe.

Maryland State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci praised the employee's mindfulness and reminded the public to practice the three R's when a suspicious device is located. "Recognize that any suspicious objects found should not be touched under any circumstances. Retreat or carefully leave the area. Report the device immediately and its location to a 911 dispatcher," stated Geraci.

