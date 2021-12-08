Guards union warns Gov. Wolf of legal action over vaccine mandate

The Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association sent a letter to the governor after Wolf ordered state workers to get vaccinated or tested weekly.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The union that represents about 10,000 guards in Pennsylvania's state prisons is telling Gov. Tom Wolf it plans legal action to stop his effort to force them to get COVID-19 vaccines over the next month.

The president of the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association sent a letter to the Democratic governor Thursday. It comes two days after Wolf ordered the guards and some other state workers to get fully vaccinated by Sept. 7 or face weekly testing.

Union president John Eckenrode is telling Wolf his policy announcement is "a slap in the face."