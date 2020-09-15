Groups team up for drive-thru milk distribution to help families in Dauphin and Lebanon Counties

More than 4,000 gallons of milk are expected to be given away at the drive-thru events.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Several groups are teaming up this week to distribute more than 4,000 gallons of milk for free to families in need in Dauphin and Lebanon Counties.

The American Dairy Association North East is working with milk processor, Harrisburg Dairies, to organize the local drive-thru events.

It's made possible through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, which has offered government-funded grants to food banks and community organizations during the pandemic.

Organizers say there are a few important rules to remember. All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles. Walk-ups are not permitted. The milk will be placed in your trunk. If you don't have a trunk, you'll be asked to open your window.

Several drive-thru locations will be set up on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Below is a schedule of locations and times:

-Tuesday, September 15, 2020:

1. Middletown Middle School - 4:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

215 Oberlin Rd.

Middletown, PA 17057

-Wednesday, September 16, 2020:

1. Hummelstown Fire Company - 4:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

249 E. Main St.

Hummelstown, PA 17036

2. Hershey Middle School - 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

500 Homestead Rd.

Hershey, PA 17033

3. Central Dauphin East High School - 12:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

626 Rutherford Rd.

Harrisburg, PA 17109

-Thursday, September 17, 2020:

1. John Harris High School - 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

2501 Market St.

Harrisburg, PA 17103

2. Foose Elementary School - 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

1301 Sycamore St.

Harrisburg, PA 17104

3. Latino Hispanic American Community Center - 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

1319 Derry St.

Harrisburg, PA 17104

-Friday, September 18, 2020:

1. Palmyra Area High School - 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

1125 Park Dr.