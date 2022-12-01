x
Ground is broken on $100M indoor water park in Atlantic City

The park will feature water slides, pools, a lazy river, food and beverage outlets, retails space, lounge areas, and a party room.
A man and woman ride an indoor surfing machine on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at the groundbreaking ceremony for a $100 million year-round indoor water park in Atlantic City, N.J. Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein is building the Island water park next to the former Showboat casino, and hopes to have it open by Memorial Day 2023. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein has broken ground on a $100 million indoor water park on the Atlantic City Boardwalk designed to give families a year-round option in the seaside resort that doesn't involve gambling. 

The $100 million park will be called the Island Waterpark. 

It will feature water slides, pools, a lazy river, food and beverage outlets, retails space, lounge areas, and a party room. 

It also will include an adult section with alcoholic beverages and amenities including foot massages and manicures.

 A 20-year state tax incentive will help finance the project.

