Ground is broken on $100M indoor water park in Atlantic City

The park will feature water slides, pools, a lazy river, food and beverage outlets, retails space, lounge areas, and a party room.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein has broken ground on a $100 million indoor water park on the Atlantic City Boardwalk designed to give families a year-round option in the seaside resort that doesn't involve gambling.

The $100 million park will be called the Island Waterpark.

It will feature water slides, pools, a lazy river, food and beverage outlets, retails space, lounge areas, and a party room.

It also will include an adult section with alcoholic beverages and amenities including foot massages and manicures.