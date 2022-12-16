Christmas Grinch bodysurfs flooded San Diego roadway

Rain, gusty winds and a flooded roadway: The recipe for a bodysurfing San Diegan decked in a Grinch costume in Pacific Beach.

SAN DIEGO — In true San Diegan fashion - the most was made of a flooded thoroughfare in the Pacific Beach area of San Diego during a recent winter storm.

Finn McCarthy, 21, put on quite the show for people in Pacific Beach as he bodysurfed a stretch of rainwater flooding on Mission Boulevard between Balboa and Brighton Court on Sunday, December 11.

Gabe Lewandowski, 21, said their plans didn't initially include bodysurfing a random San Diego road that day.

"My friend bought a nice Grinch costume and was wearing it all around Pacific Beach last weekend, and everyone loved it," Lewandowski said.

Lewandowski said he and his friends were originally on a food run when they noticed how flooded the roadway was.

"We found a rope, tied it to the truck, and started surfing, and it' wasn't long until a crowd gathered to watch," according to Lewandowski.

Video shared with CBS 8 showed a group of onlookers on a center divided while McCarthy, decked in a Grinch mask and pants, was pulled northbound by a truck through a flooded stretch of road.

McCarthy isn't a full-time Grinch.

Lewandowski said McCarthy is a DJ in San Diego too, and played at a venue in the Grinch costume the night before the surf stunt.

News 8 throwback video showed Pacific Beach and much of the coastal neighborhoods of San Diego were not strangers to flooding.

"After a fall storm in 1984, Mission Beach, San Diego, had some drainage issues. Streets in the area were flooded. On November 23, 1984, reporter Doug McAllister stood outside the Beachcomber on Mission Boulevard, showing off the water in front of the well-known bar. Locals said high tide also contributed to the trouble," said CBS 8's archive expert and editor Barbara Nielsen.

McCarthy, Lewandowski, and their friends went about their day as the winter storm progressed from over San Diego County.