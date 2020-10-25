Granfalloons hosts PSU tailgate

No tailgating or fans allowed in Beaver Stadium. Granfalloons took advantage of their outside seating area to host a watch party.

YORK, Pa. — After a long, anticipated wait for BigTen football to make its 2020 debut, Saturday afternoon was the kickoff to the 2020 Penn State football season.

Although the game was away, with the new restrictions with COVID-19, when the Nittany Lions come back to Happy Valley to play. They will be playing without fans and without any tailgating outside the stadium.

Granfalloons in York wanted to help fill the void of not being able to enjoy a game in Beaver Stadium. They decided to have a Penn State tailgate of their own by making use of their outside seating area. Granfalloons streamed the game on an outside TV with a speaker, had tailgating items on the menu from bratwaurst, hotdog sausage peppers and onions and grilled hamburgers.

"I’m a big college football fan and my passion for college football has also carried over to what we do here at the bar,' said Chad Mapes, bar manager. 'Just follow the (Department of Health) rules. Wear your mask. When you’re seated, you can take it off. Enjoy yourself and still come out and feel safe.”