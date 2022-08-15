Little League World Series kicks off with Grand Slam Parade

Fans and parents from all over the world showed up to watch the next generation of superstars float by and fight for a title.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It's back. Thousands filled downtown Williamsport for the first Grand Slam parade in three years.

"We come out here every year to it. Haven't seen it the past two because of the covid, but it's wonderful seeing all these players," said Kathryn Schon, Lycoming County.

Cheerleaders, bands, and horses helped welcome teams from all ten Little League World Series divisions.

Kids lined up on the parade route for a sweet treat.

"Probably like thirty minutes," said Zyair Henderson, Williamsport.

Some of them, catching a toss from Major League Baseball Hall of Fame Pitcher Mariano Rivera.

We asked Rivera what he thought of the event so far.

"Amazing, amazing. So far, great," said Rivera.

"Our first round is against Canada. We met a few of the Canadian parents and they're very nice, but it's going to be a tough game. Hopefully we come out with a win, but either way, as long as the kids have fun, that's all that matters," said Graham Honsa, Austrailia.

Closing out the parade, little leaguers from the Mid-Atlantic squad, made just a two-hour drive from Hollidaysburg, PA.

The team signed autographs for eager fans as they prepare to take on the world.